Advertisement
News

Fórsa working with Kerry County Council on protecting staff from intimidation

Jul 17, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Fórsa working with Kerry County Council on protecting staff from intimidation Fórsa working with Kerry County Council on protecting staff from intimidation
Share this article

The Fórsa trade union is in contact with Kerry County Council about developing measures to protect staff from intimidation.

This follows an incident last Thursday where five protestors entered Tralee Library during a Pride Week event for children, and began shouting their opposition before Gardaí arrived.

Fórsa national secretary, Richy Carrothers, says the union is in contact with Kerry County Council about ways to protect staff from such intimidation.

Advertisement

He says Kerry Library employees were very concerned about what happened on Thursday.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus