Fórsa working with Kerry County Council on protecting staff from intimidation

The Fórsa trade union is in contact with Kerry County Council about developing measures to protect staff from intimidation.

This follows an incident last Thursday where five protestors entered Tralee Library during a Pride Week event for children, and began shouting their opposition before Gardaí arrived.

Fórsa national secretary, Richy Carrothers, says the union is in contact with Kerry County Council about ways to protect staff from such intimidation.

He says Kerry Library employees were very concerned about what happened on Thursday.