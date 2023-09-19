Forsa members in Kerry County Council to escalate industrial action over job evaluation dispute

Members of the Forsa trade union in Kerry County Council are escalating industrial action this week and next week as part of an ongoing dispute with their employer.

The union has been seeking the establishment of a job evaluation scheme for workers in local authorities.

Forsa has accused the Local Government Management Agency, which manages local authorities, of failing to engage meaningfully to establish the scheme.

Notice was served on the employer after talks broke down at the Workplace Relations Commission; union members will not respond to emails on Friday, or answer phone calls on two days next week.

Forsa representative for Kerry County Council staff, Kevin O’Malley, says the union is still open to negotiations, but it has a mandate from workers to escalate the action further.