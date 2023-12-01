Advertisement
News

Former White House administration advisor who testified at attempted Trump impeachment among speakers at Dingle event

Dec 1, 2023 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Speakers from across the globe are descending on Kerry this weekend as part of Ireland’s Edge performance series.

The series, which is the sister event to Other Voices, begins this afternoon in Dingle.

The Ireland’s Edge series is a multidisciplinary discussion and performance programme.

The theme of this years’ event is 'Trust Issues / Muinín Faoi Amhras’, which will examine the subject of ‘public trust’ across the media, tech, politics and society.

Speakers at the series include British-American foreign affairs specialist and author, Fiona Hill.

She is a former official at the U.S. National Security Council, specializing in Russian and European affairs.

Ms Hill testified at the first attempted impeachment of Donald Trump, when the former President of America was impeached by the US House of Representatives.

Other speakers at the Ireland’s Edge series include RTÉ Europe Editor Tony Connelly, General Secretary of Irish Nurses and Midwives Association Phil Ní Sheagdha; and founder of Storyful – Mark Little.

Meanwhile, a series of discussions on the future of AI; Climate change; healthcare and Transatlantic Ties will also take place.

The Ireland’s Edge series begins this evening and takes place at the Dingle Skellig hotel.

