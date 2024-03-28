Advertisement
Former resident of Kerry children’s institution says government should introduce survivors pension scheme

Mar 28, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Former resident of Kerry children's institution says government should introduce survivors pension scheme
A former resident of children's institutions in Kerry says the government should introduce a special pension scheme for survivors.

Retired detective garda sergeant Maurice Heffernan was born in Ballylongford; and when his mother died, was sent to an orphanage in Killarney before he reached the age of one.

He was later sent to a foster family in West Kerry before being sent to St Joseph's Industrial School in Tralee.

Mr Heffernan believes survivors of such institutions should be granted special redress pensions.

He says the government set a precedent of such a scheme in the 1920s; when special pensions were provided to IRA members following the formation of the state.

Maurice Heffernan.

 

Maurice Heffernan has released a book called "Once There Was A Boy Who Survived" (Orla Kelly Publishing).

The book is a compelling memoir that delves into the depths of one man's resilience and the harsh realities of his haunting past.

