Former North Kerry Garda Station and married quarters to become vibrant community space

The former Garda Station and married quarters building in Moyvane will be turned into a space for the local community.

The building was owned by the Office of Public Works (OPW) and when it went on sale, a local community group sought to purchase it.

Fáilte Isteach Gach Duine Moyvane wanted to buy the building and turn it into a vibrant community space.

Advertisement

The OPW would only sell the building to Kerry County Council, which acquired the building; it’ll now lease it to Fáilte Isteach Gach Duine Moyvane.

Under the terms agreed at a recent council meeting, the lease is for 99 years with an annual rent of €1 to be paid to the council, if demanded.