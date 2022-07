Kerry County Council is to purchase a former Garda station in North Kerry.

The council revealed it’s been successful in securing funding to buy the former garda station in Moyvane.

The funding was secured under the Town and Village Renewal Building Acquisition Measure 2022.

This scheme will see buildings taken into public ownership and converted for community use.

The aim is to tackle dereliction in rural areas and deliver new facilities that'll benefit communities.