The former National Bank on the Square in Listowel is up for sale, with a guide price of over €1 million.

The three-storey, stone cut building on the square in the town centre previously traded as the National Bank and is said to offer spacious, bright accommodation throughout.

According to auctioneers Dillon Prendiville, the building underwent extensive refurbishment in 2018, and is in turn-key condition throughout.

Advertisement

The current tenancy of the building is not affected by the sale.