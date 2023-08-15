Advertisement
Former Listowel Writers' Week curator claims he encountered anti-Northern Irish sentiment

Aug 15, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Former Listowel Writers' Week curator claims he encountered anti-Northern Irish sentiment
The former curator of Listowel Writers’ Week has claimed he encountered some anti-Northern Irish sentiment when he worked in the town.

Stephen Connolly from Belfast served as curator of this year’s festival on a short fixed-term basis.

Mr Connolly wrote an opinion piece on the Belfast Media website in which he said he had to deal with comments about being from the North.

He alleged one individual asked could festival organisers not have got anyone Irish to do the job.

Mr Connolly who was the first person to hold the position of curator in the festival's 53-year history said he made some great friends in the town but that he had to deal with comments about being from the North.

He had served as curator under the previous chair of Listowel Writers’ Week, Catherine Moylan, who retired after having completed her full term as a director and chair of the board.

Radio Kerry contacted Mr Connolly who referenced media to his piece on the Belfast Media website.

 

