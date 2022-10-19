Former committee of Listowel Writers' Week express no confidence in festival board

The former committee of Listowel Writers' Week expressed no confidence in the board of the literary festival.

The committee which was disbanded last month by the board, on foot of a consultant’s report into the festival, state they're dismayed at the publication of parts of the report in a recent newspaper article.

The committee of Listowel Writers' Week festival was disbanded by the board at a meeting last month.

The meeting was told that on receipt of the report from arts consultant Dermot McLaughlin, the board had decided to adopt all eight recommendations for the future development of the festival, one of which was the disbanding of the committee and the hiring of curator to help plan the festival.

Excerpts of the report were published last week in the Kerry's Eye newspaper, which state that the report author found that a toxic culture and sense of entitlement existed within the structures of Writers' Week.

In a statement released to Radio Kerry News, the committee expressed its frustration that the report has still not been made available to it or that letters since written to the board by the committee have gone unanswered.

The statement says the Board of Directors have not given a sufficient and full explanation as to the reasons for the discontinuation of the committee and added the committee does not recognise the festival as described in the report and that the use of words such as toxic and entitlement are horrifying to its members.

Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O'Sullivan appealed to the board to turn back from its decision describing it as cultural vandalism.

The board of Listowel Writers' Week has not responded to requests for comment on the statement.