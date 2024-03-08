The former Irish College building in Ballybunion has been offered to the state to provide accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Department of Integration has confirmed that the property is being assessed to see whether it might be suitable for this purpose.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth has confirmed to Radio Kerry that it received an offer of accommodation for Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection at the former Irish College in Ballybunion.

The former Coláiste Bhréanainn building was offered to provide accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

It’s currently being assessed as part of the Emergency Refurbishment (Ukraine) Project, which is overseen by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

This assessment is to ascertain whether the property may be suitable for future use as accommodation for Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection following conversion or refurbishment works.

The Department says this process will likely take a number of weeks.

The Department has made no comment on how many people the building may be able to accommodate, once any necessary works are completed on it.

As of November last year, Ballybunion was accommodating 474 people fleeing the war in Ukraine, which is the fourth highest of any town in Kerry behind just Tralee, Killarney, and Kenmare.