Advertisement
News

Foodshare Kerry awarded €5,000

Jul 17, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Foodshare Kerry awarded €5,000 Foodshare Kerry awarded €5,000
Share this article

Foodshare Kerry has been awarded €5,000.

Foodshare Kerry aims to minimise food waste and alleviate hunger through a programme which redistributes food that would otherwise be wasted.

It runs a foodbank and shares food with over 40 community organisations.

Advertisement

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €5,000 to the Tralee-based not-for-profit organisation through its Heart of the Community Fund.

This year a total of €930,000 will go towards 94 organisations.

Foodshare Kerry manager, Courtney Sheehy says this funding will allow Foodshare Kerry to adapt to the current, difficult operating environment and meet the fundamental human needs of those most disadvantaged in Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus