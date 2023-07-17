Foodshare Kerry awarded €5,000

Foodshare Kerry has been awarded €5,000.

Foodshare Kerry aims to minimise food waste and alleviate hunger through a programme which redistributes food that would otherwise be wasted.

It runs a foodbank and shares food with over 40 community organisations.

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €5,000 to the Tralee-based not-for-profit organisation through its Heart of the Community Fund.

This year a total of €930,000 will go towards 94 organisations.

Foodshare Kerry manager, Courtney Sheehy says this funding will allow Foodshare Kerry to adapt to the current, difficult operating environment and meet the fundamental human needs of those most disadvantaged in Kerry.