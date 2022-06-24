Advertisement
Flooding causes road closure in South Kerry

Jun 24, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Flooding causes road closure in South Kerry
The N70 road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh is closed as a result of flooding.

A number of cars have reportedly been damaged as a result of high waters.

Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the route.

