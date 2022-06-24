Flooding causes road closure in South Kerry

The N70 road between Killorglin and Glenbeigh is closed as a result of flooding.
A number of cars have reportedly been damaged as a result of high waters.
Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the route.
