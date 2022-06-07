Advertisement
Flood relief needs will be met despite rising inflation

Jun 7, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
The Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works says flood relief needs in the county will be met, despite rising inflation.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, who is in the county today, was speaking ahead of a visit to a proposed flood relief scheme for Tralee.

He said initial development plans will have factored in the potential for rising inflation.

He believes that investing in such schemes will contribute to the local economy, counteracting the threats posed by rising costs.

