Flights to Heathrow and Amsterdam would be fantastic boost for Kerry

Having flights from Kerry Airport to Heathrow and Amsterdam would be a fantastic boost for the county.

That’s according to Labour councillor Terry O’Brien, who’s on the board of Kerry Airport.

Yesterday the CEO of Kerry Airport John Mulhern asked the Government for a one time only payment of €6 million to enable it to expand and develop new routes.

He made the request at an Oireachtas Transport Committee meeting yesterday.

Kerry Airport is looking for an international PSO (Public Service Obligation) to help secure Heathrow and Amsterdam routes.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says he supports the call for this once-off government support.

He says securing these routes would make a huge difference to the Farranfore-based airport: