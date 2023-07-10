Advertisement
Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan kicks off today in Tralee

Jul 10, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan kicks off today in Tralee
Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2023 kicks off today (10th July) and will continue until Sunday (June 16th) in Tralee.

It’s is the largest provincial fleadh in Ireland, with thousands of musicians, singers, dancers and storytellers gathering.

Throughout the week there will be a number of music and dance workshops, as well as competitions, gigs and street performances.

Tonight a lecture with Nicky McAuliffe will be held in the Meadowlands hotel at 8pm.

For a full programme of events see munsterfleadh.ie

 

