Five out of six Kerry LEAs with COVID rates above national average

Five out of six Local Electoral Areas in Kerry have COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between August 17th and 30th, there were 866 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 523 and five out of six Kerry Local Electoral Areas (LEA) exceed that.

The Kenmare LEA recorded 189 cases to give it a rate of 754.

There were 103 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 600.

Tralee LEA had 189 cases for a rate of 572 and Corca Dhuibhne recorded 81 cases leaving it with a rate of 571.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 537 after 159 cases.

The Listowel LEA had 145 cases giving it a rate slightly below the national average at 505.