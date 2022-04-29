Five Kerry LEAs have COVID-19 incidence rates above national average

Five local electoral areas in Kerry have COVID-19 incidence rates above the national average, despite a significant drop in cases in the county recently.

That’s according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which calculated the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

From April 12th to 25th, there were 720 PCR-confirmed COVID cases recorded in Kerry; that’s down from 1,048 for a two-week period earlier this month.

Advertisement

The national average incidence rate for COVID-19 currently stands at 405.7 per 100,000 population.

Five of Kerry’s LEAs have incidence rates above this.

The Castleisland LEA continues to have the highest incidence rate in the county at 571.6 per 100,000 population, after 98 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there during the two-week period.

Advertisement

The Corca Dhuibhne has a rate of 557.1 per 100,000 population after 79 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there, while there were 177 such cases recorded in the Tralee LEA giving it a rate of 535.7 per 100,000.

The Listowel LEA’s incidence rate stands at 488.2 per 100,000 population after 140 PCR-confirmed cases were recorded there and there were 125 PCR-confirmed cases recorded in the Killarney LEA which gives it a rate of 422.2.

The Kenmare LEA continues to have an COVID-19 incidence rate below the national average; it stands at 403 per 100,000 population after 101 PCR-confirmed cases over the two-week period.