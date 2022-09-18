Advertisement
Five Kerry companies awarded by Bord Bia for sustainability performance

Sep 18, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry companies awarded by Bord Bia for sustainability performance
Bord Bia Origin Green
Five Kerry companies have been awarded by Bord Bia for their sustainability performance.
Origin Green, which is Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, has awarded 55 food and drink companies Gold Membership this year.
This is to recognise their industry-leading sustainability ambitions.
Kenmare Select, Kerry Group, Kush Seafarms Ltd, Lee Strand Cooperative Creamery Ltd and Nutramara Ltd were awarded Gold Membership.
Bord Bia says companies are giving meaningful focus to their sustainability efforts in response to climate change and the need for sustainable food production.

