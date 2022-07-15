Advertisement
Five Kerry agricultural shows to benefit from Government funding

Jul 15, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry agricultural shows to benefit from Government funding
Five agricultural shows in Kerry will benefit from Government funding.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced that 119 individual shows will receive allocations of up to €6,000 each.

In Kerry, funding will go to the Kingdom County Fair in Tralee and the Blennerville Pony Society, along with agricultural shows in Glencar, Dingle and Kilgarvan.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill says these shows are hugely important and this funding will help them continue following the implications of COVID-19.

 

 

