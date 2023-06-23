Five Kerry agricultural shows allocated almost €38,000

Five agricultural shows in Kerry have been allocated almost €38,000 in state support for this year.

It’s part of a €1 million national programme to support agricultural shows, which is a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.

The Kingdom County Agricultural and Industrial Show, which takes place on 6th and 7th of May each year, will receive over €9,200.

The Kilgarvan Agricultural Show, which will take place on August 6th, is to receive over €8,500.

The Blennerville Pony and Agricultural Show, the Glencar Show, and the West Kerry Agricultural Show, will all receive €6,700.