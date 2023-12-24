Five Goal Mile events taking place in Kerry this Christmas

Five Goal Mile events are taking place in Kerry this Christmas.

The event is one of Ireland’s longest standing fundraisers and funds raised go towards helping the most vulnerable communities who are impacted by climate change, poverty, hunger, and conflict.

Goal Mile events will take place in Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland, Killorglin, Kenmare and Ballymac.

Details of times and the dates of each event can be found here and below:

Kerry events:

Deenagh Lodge, Port Road, Inch, Killarney, Christmas Day, 10am-1pm

Castleisland Athletic Track, Castleisland, Christmas Day, 10:30am-12:30pm

The Dragon's Den, Intermediate School, Iveragh Rd, Castleconway, Killorglin, Christmas Day, 10am-12:30pm

Kenmare GAA, Christmas Day, 10am-12pm

Ballymac Community Walking Track (Training Pitch), New Year's Day, 12pm