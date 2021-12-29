Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this year

There have been five convictions for illegal dumping in the county this year.

Kerry County Council says that, during the period January-November, there were 115 fines issued, with 49 being paid so far.

This is similar to the rate of payment on 2020's fines.

Ten prosecutions for littering were pursued this year, with five convictions being handed down by the courts.

The number of reports of littering has decreased by around 10% this year to 1,076.

