Advertisement
News

Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this year

Dec 29, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this year Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this year
Share this article

There have been five convictions for illegal dumping in the county this year.

Kerry County Council says that, during the period January-November, there were 115 fines issued, with 49 being paid so far.

This is similar to the rate of payment on 2020's fines.

Advertisement

Ten prosecutions for littering were pursued this year, with five convictions being handed down by the courts.

The number of reports of littering has decreased by around 10% this year to 1,076.

####
HEADLINE: Five convictions for illegal dumping in Kerry this year
TAGS: KCC, Kerry County Council, littering, fines,
IMAGE: KCC

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus