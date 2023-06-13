Advertisement
News

First public meeting of committee on assisted dying, chaired by Kerry TD

Jun 13, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
First public meeting of committee on assisted dying, chaired by Kerry TD First public meeting of committee on assisted dying, chaired by Kerry TD
Photo: Kerry County Council
Share this article

The joint Oireachtas Committee on assisted dying will hold its first public meeting this morning, chaired by Kerry deputy Michael-Healy-Rae.

It'll consider expert evidence over the next nine months, with a view to making recommendations on whether Ireland should allow people to choose to end their own lives, in certain situations.

There's already been some friction within the committee, with Senator Ronan Mullen fighting to have the name changed to assisted suicide, rather than assisted dying

Advertisement

Chair of the Committee, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, says he expects it to be a very complex process.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus