First public meeting of committee on assisted dying, chaired by Kerry TD

The joint Oireachtas Committee on assisted dying will hold its first public meeting this morning, chaired by Kerry deputy Michael-Healy-Rae.

It'll consider expert evidence over the next nine months, with a view to making recommendations on whether Ireland should allow people to choose to end their own lives, in certain situations.

There's already been some friction within the committee, with Senator Ronan Mullen fighting to have the name changed to assisted suicide, rather than assisted dying

Chair of the Committee, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, says he expects it to be a very complex process.