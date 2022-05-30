Advertisement
First premises in Tralee area connected under National Broadband Plan

May 30, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
First premises in Tralee area connected under National Broadband Plan
L-R: Kevin Kelly, Ivertec; Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall; Adam Ledwith, NBI Stakeholder Engagement Manager; Michael Scannell, Kerry County Council; Brian Looney, Broadband Officer at Kerry County Council; Aidan O’Dowd, Ivertec Customer on NBI's new gigabit Fibre to the Home network in Kerry.
The first premises in the Tralee deployment area have been connected under the National Broadband Plan.

In Kerry, up to 27,000 (27,213) premises are included in the State’s intervention area, which will see National Broadband Ireland deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, schools and farms.

Government funding of €107 million will be invested into Kerry under this plan.

People can check their eligibility and register for updates at here to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

