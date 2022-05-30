First premises in Tralee area connected under National Broadband Plan

The first premises in the Tralee deployment area have been connected under the National Broadband Plan.

In Kerry, up to 27,000 (27,213) premises are included in the State’s intervention area, which will see National Broadband Ireland deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, schools and farms.

Government funding of €107 million will be invested into Kerry under this plan.

Advertisement

People can check their eligibility and register for updates at here to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.