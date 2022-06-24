First phase of Tralee-Fenit Greenway opens

A large section of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway has been officially opened to cyclists and walkers today.

Ministers Eamon Ryan and Norma Foley, along with Mayor of Tralee, Johnnie Wall, officiated at the launch of the Fenit to Spa leg of the greenway earlier.

Councillor Wall says this has been in the pipeline for many years and to see it coming to fruition is fantastic.

This newly opened 6.5km section of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway takes in Fenit Village, close to the harbour and travels along the corridor of the former railway line to Spa village.

The remainder of the route, from the Spa to Mounthawk, is expected to open in the autumn.

It’ll connect with the existing urban section of the route, from Mounthawk to Tralee Railway Station.

It’ll also link with the future extension of the North Kerry Greenway from Limerick County Bounds to Tralee.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan says the Tralee to Fenit Greenway is another great example of the role greenways can plan in connecting communities in a sustainable manner.

Education Minister, Norma Foley says it’ll provide locals and visitors with an opportunity to walk or cycle in beautiful, picturesque and safe surroundings.

