First ever Bloomsday event to be held tonight in Lixnaw

Preparations are underway to hold the first ever Bloomsday celebration in Lixnaw this evening.

While celebrated writer James Joyce has always been connected with Dublin, new research has discovered that his ancestors came from North Kerry.

It's believed the Joyce family left Connemara in 1680 and came to Kerry in a ship with Grace O'Malley, the Pirate Queen.

The Joyces were stone masons and they helped to build the Old Court buildings in Lixnaw, before later moving to Fermoy.

Members of the Lixnaw Heritage and Historical Society are organising tonight's event; member Liz Conway explains what's happening: