Advertisement
News

Firefighters in Kerry to begin industrial action within two weeks in dispute on pay and work-life balance

May 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Firefighters in Kerry to begin industrial action within two weeks in dispute on pay and work-life balance Firefighters in Kerry to begin industrial action within two weeks in dispute on pay and work-life balance
Share this article

Firefighters in Kerry will go on strike within the next two weeks if their demands on pay and work-life balance are not met.

Retained firefighters in the county represented by SIPTU have served two weeks’ notice to begin industrial action in a dispute over recruitment and retention of firefighters.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees based in fire stations, but they are paid by local authorities to be on-call to respond to emergencies.

Advertisement

Recruitment issues have left some stations short of firefighters, which means some have not been able to take their entitled leave.

Damian Quigg, acting station officer for Killorglin, was on the negotiations team from the National Retained Firefighters’ Association.

He says they have no work-life balance, and should be paid accordingly.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus