Firefighter and former Kerry councillor says lack of resources putting people at risk

The understaffing and under-resourcing of emergency services in South Kerry has staff on their knees.

That’s according Damian Quigg, acting station officer for Killorglin Fire Service, county shop steward with SIPTU for retained fire fighters, and part of the negotiations team from the National Retained Firefighters’ Association.

He was reacting to the garda response time to a crash near Cahersiveen last Friday afternoon.

Mr Quigg, who attended the scene, says it took gardaí between an hour and a half to two hours to get to the incident.

The former Sinn Féin councillor wasn't criticising gardaí, but says it’s further evidence of the strain emergency services are under.

He says the lack of resources and support is putting services and the public at risk.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Gardaí for comment.