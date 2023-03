The fire service is currently at the scene of a blaze in South Kerry.

Fire fighters from Kenmare are putting a gorse fire under control at Kilcatherine near the town.

A fire came within 100 metres of Valentia Coast Guard station yesterday morning.

Staff notified the fire service at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

Cahersiveen Fire Service attended the scene and the blaze was put under control some three hours later.

A stone wall helped stop the fire's progress.

