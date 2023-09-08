Advertisement
Fine Gael starts candidate selection for local elections

Sep 8, 2023 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael starts candidate selection for local elections
Fine Gael is holding its first election convention for next year's local elections tonight.

The party will select candidates to stand in the Corca Dhuibhne area at the convention in Inch Community Centre.

Tommy Griffin who ran for the party in the last local elections is nominated to stand and the party will have an option to add another candidate.

Tommy Griffin who ran for the party in the last local elections is nominated to stand and the party will have an option to add another candidate.

Conventions for the Tralee as well as the Castleisland areas will take place in Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee next Monday night, 11th of September.

The party will hold its Listowel convention in the Listowel Arms on Monday 2nd of October with nominations to be in by the 18th of September.

Candidate selection for the Kenmare Municipal District in the Carnegie Theatre, Kenmare on Friday 6th of October and the final convention to select candidates for the Killarney area will take place in the Killarney Heights Hotel on Monday 23rd of October.

