Fine Gael selects candidate to contest local election in Killarney LEA

Mar 8, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael has selected a candidate to contest the local election in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

The convention took place in the Killarney Heights Hotel last night.

Dermot Healy, a motor dealer in the town, was selected to contest the election local election for the party in the Killarney LEA.

He was one of three men put forward for convention; Kamaruzzaman Abdul Kafir and Iqbal Mahmud also went before the convention.

Mr Healy says he loves Kerry and will look to address issues within the county, adding that he’ll try his best and will work to bring about improvements if elected to Kerry County Council.

 

