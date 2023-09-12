Fine Gael selected two new female candidates to contest election in Tralee and Castleisland

Fine Gael has selected two new female candidates to contest next year's local election in Tralee and Castleisland.

The party held its conventions in both municipal districts at the Ballygarry Estate Hotel in Tralee last night.

Sinéad Donnelly from Tralee, who's a family support worker at Shanakill Family Resource Centre, was selected to run in the Tralee MD, while the party have the option of adding another candidate at a later date.

In Castleisland, sitting councillor Bobby O'Connell was selected to run, as was Ballymac woman Angie Baily, who lectures at the Munster Technological University.

The party will be holding its Listowel Kenmare and Killarney Conventions in October.