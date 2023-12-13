Advertisement
News

Fine Gael select replacement for Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen

Dec 13, 2023 17:30 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael select replacement for Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen
Share this article

Fine Gael has chosen a candidate to replace outgoing councillor Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen who's retiring after next year's local elections.

Kenmare party member Teddy O'Sullivan Casey has been ratified to stand in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

He'll be the running mate of Tony Donnelly from Waterville who was chosen at the party convention in October.

Advertisement

Cllr O'Connor-Scarteen announced his decision to leave politics two months ago.

Teddy O'Sullivan Casey has been ratified by the Fine Gael National Executive having been approved by the electoral strategy committee in Kerry.

Mr O’ Sullivan Casey, who was raised in Templenoe and lives in Tuosist, works as the school caretaker in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD says minister needs to intervene in row involving removal and treatment of dead farm animals
Advertisement
Fifty-two hotels in Kerry nominated in Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards
Kerry to acquire Lactase Enzymes Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Blend Of Youth And Experience Key For Legion
Shine Named Munster U20 Footballer Of The Year
Aidan O'Mahony Takes Charge Of Macroom
Bayern Assistant Linked With Ireland Job
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus