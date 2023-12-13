Fine Gael select replacement for Cllr Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen

Fine Gael has chosen a candidate to replace outgoing councillor Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen who's retiring after next year's local elections.

Kenmare party member Teddy O'Sullivan Casey has been ratified to stand in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

He'll be the running mate of Tony Donnelly from Waterville who was chosen at the party convention in October.

Cllr O'Connor-Scarteen announced his decision to leave politics two months ago.

Teddy O'Sullivan Casey has been ratified by the Fine Gael National Executive having been approved by the electoral strategy committee in Kerry.

Mr O’ Sullivan Casey, who was raised in Templenoe and lives in Tuosist, works as the school caretaker in Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine.