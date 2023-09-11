Advertisement
News

Fine Gael select candidate for Corca Dhuibhne LEA for 2024 local elections

Sep 11, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Tommy Griffin is a Fine Gael Local Election candidate in the Dingle area, married to Sinead and they have three boys, Nathan 9, Noah 7, and Ryan 3. Eight years of Local and National Political experience working as Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Brendan Griffin. Previously self employed in the construction industry. Studied Local Government studies in the Institute of Public Administration. Dedicated Community & Voluntary Worker, Member of Keel Community Council, Treasurer of Keel/ Castlemaine Community Alert, Chairman of Castlemaine Events Committee & Keel GAA Assistant PRO. Priorities include Better Roads, Quailty Public Services and Increased investment in Communities.
Fine Gael has selected it’s party candidate for the Corca Dhuibhne electoral area for the next local elections.

Tommy Griffin has been nominated as the sole party candidate in the LEA, following the announcement by Cllr Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald that he will be not seeking election next year.

Cllr Fitzgerald who has represented the area since 1999, confirmed he would not be contesting for a seat.

Tommy Griffin paid tribute to Cllr Fitzgerald and thanked him for his dedicated service to the area and county.

Mr Griffin previously represented the party in the Dingle area in the 2019 local elections. He currently works as a Parliamentary Assistant to Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

 

