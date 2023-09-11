Fine Gael select candidate for Corca Dhuibhne LEA for 2024 local elections

Fine Gael has selected it’s party candidate for the Corca Dhuibhne electoral area for the next local elections.

Tommy Griffin has been nominated as the sole party candidate in the LEA, following the announcement by Cllr Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald that he will be not seeking election next year.

Cllr Fitzgerald who has represented the area since 1999, confirmed he would not be contesting for a seat.

Tommy Griffin paid tribute to Cllr Fitzgerald and thanked him for his dedicated service to the area and county.

Mr Griffin previously represented the party in the Dingle area in the 2019 local elections. He currently works as a Parliamentary Assistant to Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.