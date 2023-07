A Fine Gael councillor has paid tribute to Tralee woman Máiread Fernane.

Ms. Fernane, who was a former Fine Gael councillor, passed away during the week.

She is remembered for her service to the community, including her work with the Tralee Community Hospital, the Kerry Hospice Foundation and as the founder of Victim Assistance.

Cllr. Jim Finucane says he held Ms. Fernane in the highest esteem: