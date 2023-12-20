Fine Gael candidate hopes he retains party’s council seat in South Kerry

The Fine Gael candidate selected to replace retiring councillor Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen says he hopes to retain the seat for his party in South Kerry.

Last week, Teddy O'Sullivan Casey was ratified to contest the local elections in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

He's the running mate of Tony Donnelly from Waterville who was chosen at the Fine Gael convention in October.

Mr O'Sullivan Casey says more needs to be done for families with loved ones who have additional needs.

He says if elected to Kerry County Council, he will work to provide more respite and other supports: