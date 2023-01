The Finance Minister will address an event in Kerry this week.

Minister Michael McGrath is the keynote speaker for Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch.

The event will be hosted by outgoing chamber president Niall Kelleher and will take place in the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday, January 13 at 1pm.

Tickets are priced at €15 and Bookings can be made by contacting the Chamber office on 064-6637928.