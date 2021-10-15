Finance Minister conscious of struggling Kerry businesses in restriction easing decision

The finance minister says he will be conscious of Kerry businesses affected by the pandemic when it comes to making a decision on easing restrictions.

Paschal Donohoe says overall the picture in the country is one of progress but the number of COVID cases recorded in recent days is higher than expected.

Minister Donohoe says a decision on easing restrictions will be made early next week and they will be aiming to keep the progress that has been made.

He says the overwhelming priority is public health:

Meanwhile, the finance minister believes the pandemic has offered a once in a generation opportunity to rebalance how and where work happens.

Paschal Donohoe says working habits have changed due to the pandemic and many are re-evaluating their working arrangements.

He says crucial to supporting more balanced development will be the National Broadband Plan and the remote working hubs: