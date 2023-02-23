Final route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass likely to take another few months

It’s likely to be number of months before the final route option will be selected for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae sought an update on the project at the recent council meeting.

Four potential routes for the bypass were announced over a year ago, but the final design hasn’t yet been agreed; TII requested more work during the peer review of the draft option selection report.

Kerry County Council says this process is still ongoing and TII says it’s likely to be a number of months before the final option is selected.

The council says it’s continuing to engage with TII and has highlighted the need for this scheme as a strategic economic corridor between Tralee and Cork.