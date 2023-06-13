Final call to get your Spring Covid-19 booster at Kerry clinics

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is asking anyone aged 70 or older and those aged 5 years or older with a weak immune system, to get their COVID-19 Spring booster vaccine.

If you are eligible you can get your COVID-19 Spring booster from a participating GP or pharmacy, or go to a Community Vaccination Centre (CVC).

The COVID-19 Spring Booster programme will end this Friday.

All scheduled clinics continue to offer primary and booster vaccines for all ages. If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, you can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700. COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available at the following clinics in Kerry and Cork:

Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 HT21

Wednesday, 14th June: 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-3pm (12+)

Wednesday, 14th June: 3:15pm-3:45pm (6 months - 4 years)

Wednesday, 14th June: 4pm-4:30pm (5-11)

Friday, 16th June: 9:15am-1:30pm (12+)

Please see https://www2.hse.ie/services/covid-19-vaccination-centres/ for more information.