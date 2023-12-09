Final call to get free HPV Catch-up vaccine

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is urging young people to get their free HPV vaccine before the year ends.

As part of the Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme, young people can receive the free vaccine, if they haven't got it before.

The programme includes those in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school.

Advertisement

It's also open to women aged 24 or younger, and men aged 21 or younger, including international students living in Ireland, refugees, and asylum seekers.

There will be clinics at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, on December 11th from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

You can make an appointment online at hpv.ie.

Advertisement

Walk-ins are also welcome.