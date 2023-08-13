Advertisement
News

Film screening to take place in the Blasket Centre

Aug 13, 2023 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Film screening to take place in the Blasket Centre Film screening to take place in the Blasket Centre
Share this article

A double film screening is taking place in the Blasket Centre this Friday, August 18th.

This is part of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival.

Oscar winning actor Chris Cooper, will be in attendance, discussing the films being screened as well as his other work.

Advertisement

The films shown will be Nuts, a short created by Chris and his wife Marianne in the middle of the pandemic, as well as Adaptation which is the film Chris won his Oscar for.

For more information, including how to book tickets, see the Radio Kerry website.

To book tickets for this event click here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus