Film screening to take place in the Blasket Centre

A double film screening is taking place in the Blasket Centre this Friday, August 18th.

This is part of the Dingle Distillery International Film Festival.

Oscar winning actor Chris Cooper, will be in attendance, discussing the films being screened as well as his other work.

Advertisement

The films shown will be Nuts, a short created by Chris and his wife Marianne in the middle of the pandemic, as well as Adaptation which is the film Chris won his Oscar for.

For more information, including how to book tickets, see the Radio Kerry website.

To book tickets for this event click here.