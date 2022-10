A film crew are in Kerry recording a movie titled "Fields of Darkness", which will air at next years Dublin International Film Festival.

Gambit Pictures make non-fiction films and series for cinema, television and online.

They are in South Kerry recording in several locations, including at St Michael's Church, Dun Geagan Ballinskelligs.

Local priest, Fr. Patsy Lynch, recorded a number of scenes for the production.

He described his part in the film.