Advertisement
News

Figures show 149 council houses empty across Kerry

Sep 12, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Figures show 149 council houses empty across Kerry
Share this article

There are 149 council houses lying empty in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided under a Freedom of Information request to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

The statistics show there are almost 4,500 (4,489) people on the housing waiting list in the county.

Advertisement

The figures show there are over 2,200 (2229) social houses in Kerry under HAP tenancies and the Rental Accommodation Scheme.

Nationally, there are over 3,500 vacant council houses, which represents 3 per cent of the entire local authority housing stock in Ireland.

Peadar Tóibín says that’s no excuse.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Anti-racism group says referee's report key in probe into alleged remark against Kerry FC player
Advertisement
Two Kerry FG councillors won’t contest next election
Fine Gael selected two new female candidates to contest election in Tralee and Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Single-use tableware off the menu at Dingle Food Festival
Ireland squad back training
Everton close to being sold to Miami-based investment firm
Fine Gael selected two new female candidates to contest election in Tralee and Castleisland
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus