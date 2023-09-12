Figures show 149 council houses empty across Kerry

There are 149 council houses lying empty in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided under a Freedom of Information request to Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín.

The statistics show there are almost 4,500 (4,489) people on the housing waiting list in the county.

The figures show there are over 2,200 (2229) social houses in Kerry under HAP tenancies and the Rental Accommodation Scheme.

Nationally, there are over 3,500 vacant council houses, which represents 3 per cent of the entire local authority housing stock in Ireland.

Peadar Tóibín says that’s no excuse.