Fianna Fáil select second candidate to run in Ireland South constituency in European elections

Fianna Fáil has selected a second candidate to run for the party in this summer’s European elections.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has been confirmed by the party to contest in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry.

The Carlow native is a former RTE presenter, best known for her coverage of the Eurovision.

Advertisement

Ms Ní Mhurchú also worked as a teacher and has been a barrister for close to three decades.

She joins sitting Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher, on the party ticket for the European elections.