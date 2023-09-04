Fexco extends support for Kingdom of Tonga from Kingdom of Kerry

Killorglin-headquartered Fexco and its currency brand, No1 Currency have expanded its sponsorship of Tonga rugby.

The financial technology and business services company has a two-decade presence in Tonga and across the Pacific Islands.

The new deal comes ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and will contribute to the Tonga rugby team’s travel to France, as well as funding kit and training material.

Fexco CEO, Neil Hosty, says for over 40 years now, Fexco has been committed to making a positive impact in its communities, and it’s proud to extend this commitment to the Kingdom of Tonga from the Kingdom of Kerry.