Fenit swimming coach warns people of unusually high swells in sea

Sep 7, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
A swimming coach and long-distance swimmer from Fenit is warning people to be aware of unusually high swells in the sea off Kerry.

Kevin Williams is an Irish Long Distance Swimming Association ‘Hall of Famer’, and has spent his life swimming in the Tralee Bay waters.

He has also coached swimming from beginner level to open-water marathons.

Kevin Williams says beaches which people are very familiar with may even be affected by these high swells.

He explains what’s happening off the Kerry coast:

