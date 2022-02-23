Advertisement
Fenit and Knightstown to benefit from new piers and harbours funding scheme

Feb 23, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Fenit and Knightstown are to benefit from funding under a new scheme to revitalise local authority piers and harbours.

Works are to be funded from the €35 million EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

In Fenit, the marina and fishing landing areas will be dredged, and structural repairs carried out in the harbour.

While in Knightstown, there'll be maintenance works on the breakwater, which provides for the berthing of boats, no matter what level the tide is.

There are 57 piers and harbour under the control of Kerry County Council.

It received representations to carry out upgrade works at other piers, but noted the grant scheme is targeted at shovel ready projects only.

