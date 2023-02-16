Advertisement
News

Female entrepreneurs invited to the Club Women’s Network Killarney event

Feb 16, 2023 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Female entrepreneurs invited to the Club Women’s Network Killarney event Female entrepreneurs invited to the Club Women’s Network Killarney event
Share this article

Female entrepreneurs from across Kerry are being invited to an event in Killarney being run by the Club Women’s Network.

New Year Same Amazing You will be an evening of self-care, support, and strategy, with speakers including Catherine Casey of the Marketing Club.

There will be panel discussions and networking, for women with their own business, or those thinking of starting a business.

Advertisement

It’s in JM Reidy’s Killarney on Monday February 27th from 6 to 8pm.

 

The Panel will comprise Kerrywoman, Ashling Muldowney, founder of 150 Homestyle; mindset coach Sarah Woulfe, and Catherine Casey, founder of the Marketing Club.

Advertisement

The MC on the night will be Sian Horn, business mentor, coach and founder of the Club - she will be on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening talking about the event - tune in to hear more.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus