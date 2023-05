A female climber has been rescued from Mount Brandon this afternoon.

It's understood she was out walking with her husband around half past 2, when she fell and hurt her ankle.

Gardaí were alerted and a rescue operation was mounted by Valentia Coastguard.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was brought to safety by Dingle Coastguard and airlifted by the Shannon helicopter.

She is currently being treated at University Hospital Kerry for a suspected broken ankle.